Cardinal McElroy says cancer surgery successful

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, DC, who was hospitalized in November for cancer surgery, has announced that the procedure was successful and he is now “cancer free” and expects no need for further medical treatment.

