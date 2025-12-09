Action Alert!
MATCHING GRANT: Every gift DOUBLED until Dec 19, if we hit our goal! 10 days and $69,451 left to match. Please act now!
Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy says cancer surgery successful

December 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, DC, who was hospitalized in November for cancer surgery, has announced that the procedure was successful and he is now “cancer free” and expects no need for further medical treatment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue9 December
Advent

Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent; Opt Mem of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (USA)

Image for Tuesday of the Second Week of Advent; Opt Mem of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (USA)

Today the Church in the United States celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin (1474-1548), an Indian convert, to whom the Virgin Mary appeared as he was going to Mass in Tlatlelolco, Mexico. Our Lady asked him to tell the Bishop that she desired a shrine to be built on the spot to…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: