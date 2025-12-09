Action Alert!
USCCB committee chairman reacts to President Trump’s comments on Somalis

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to “recent statements regarding the Somali community in the United States,” the chairman of the US bishops’ Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation said that “each child of God has value and dignity,” and that “language that denigrates a person or community based on his or her ethnicity or country of origin is incompatible with this truth.”

“I call on all—public officials, community leaders and individuals—to refrain from denigrating and dehumanizing language,” said Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin, whose statement followed comments on Somalis by President Donald Trump.

