Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Let us arise and walk in Christ’s light

December 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Scripture readings for the Second Sunday of Advent, Pope Leo XIV said, “Let us prepare ourselves for his Kingdom, let us welcome it. The little child, Jesus of Nazareth, will lead us!”

“He who placed himself in our hands, from the night of his birth to the dark hour of his death on the cross, shines upon our history as the rising Sun,” he continued, as he addressed pilgrims during his December 7 Angelus address. “A new day has begun: let us arise and walk in his light!”

At the conclusion of his address, the Pope recalled his apostolic journey to Turkey and Lebanon and prayed for the people of South Asia and Southeast Asia, “who have been severely tried by recent natural disasters.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!