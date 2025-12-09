Catholic World News

Renew Mary’s ‘yes,’ Pope tells pilgrims

December 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Leo XIV asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to renew Mary’s “yes” to God.

“Dear friends, how great is the gift of the Immaculate Conception, but so also is the gift of Baptism that we have received,” Pope Leo said during his Angelus address. “The ‘yes’ of the Mother of the Lord is wonderful, but so also can ours be, renewed faithfully each day, with gratitude, humility and perseverance, in prayer and in concrete acts of love, from the most extraordinary gestures to the most mundane and ordinary efforts and acts of service.”

“In this way, Christ can be known, welcomed and loved everywhere and salvation can come to everyone,” the Pope added.

