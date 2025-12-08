Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 08, 2025

The offices of CWN are closed on Monday, December 8, so that our staff can celebrate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Barring some unexpected new development, no news stories will be posted on December 8. CWN will resume normal operations on Tuesday, December 9.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!