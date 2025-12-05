Catholic World News

Consider impact of AI on young people, Pope urges

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 5 address to participants in a Vatican conference on artificial intelligence (AI), Pope Leo XIV asked the key question: “How can we ensure that the development of artificial intelligence truly serves the common good, and is not just used to accumulate wealth and power in the hands of a few?”

The Pontiff called for special attention to “the freedom and inner life of our children and young people, and the possible impact of technology on their intellectual and neurological development.” He added: “The ability to access vast amounts of data and information should not be confused with the ability to derive meaning and value from it.”

