Roberto Benigni, Pope Leo meet ahead of actor’s St. Peter monologue broadcast

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni, best known for his 1997 film Life Is Beautiful, met yesterday with Pope Leo XIV.

Together, they watched excerpts of Peter: A Man in the Wind, a monologue on St. Peter the Apostle produced in collaboration with Vatican media. The monologue will air on Italian state TV.

Before the screening, Pope Leo and Benigni discussed movies, St. Augustine, and Dante.

