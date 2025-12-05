Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister prods European security organization on peace, religious freedom

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, called on the leaders of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to work to foster peace in Ukraine.

In his remarks, made yesterday in Vienna, Archbishop Gallagher “welcomed OSCE guidance on combating hate crimes against Christians and called for even-handed approaches to all forms of intolerance,” Vatican News reported. “He also noted that freedom of religion or belief is the only fundamental freedom explicitly affirmed in the Helsinki Final Act, adding that tolerance alone does not constitute genuine freedom.”

Archbishop Gallagher also called for respect for the dignity of migrants and refugee, praised the OSCE for its efforts against human trafficking, and called for a ban on surrogate motherhood.

