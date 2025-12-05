Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper spotlights world’s ‘culpable silence’ on Haiti

December 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Nel silenzio colpevole del mondo” [In the culpable silence of the world], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page article in its December 4 edition to the plight of Haiti.

“Chaos ‘governs’ Haiti,” began the article, in which staff journalist Roberto Paglialonga interviewed Gabriele Regio, regional manager of the charitable organization AVSI.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!