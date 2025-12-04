Catholic World News

Holy See renews call for immediate end to war in Ukraine

December 04, 2025

Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See renewed its call for an end to the war in Ukraine, “not at some undefined moment in the future, but right now.”

Speaking yesterday at a special session of the UN General Assembly, Msgr. Robert D. Murphy, chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, said that “the Holy See renews its appeal for an immediate ceasefire, which will pave the way for sincere and courageous dialogue.”

He added, “The Holy See calls upon all nations gathered here to reject passivity and provide tangible support for any initiative that could lead to genuine negotiations and lasting peace.”

