Vatican halves 2024 budget deficit, according to new financial statement

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s structural budget deficit fell from 83.5 million euros in 2023 ($97.2M) to less than 44.5 million euros ($51.8M) in 2024, according to recently released financial statements.

The Holy See’s budget as a whole had a surplus of 1.6 million euros ($1.9M) because of donations and investments.

