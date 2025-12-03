Action Alert!
Vatican halves 2024 budget deficit, according to new financial statement

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s structural budget deficit fell from 83.5 million euros in 2023 ($97.2M) to less than 44.5 million euros ($51.8M) in 2024, according to recently released financial statements.

The Holy See’s budget as a whole had a surplus of 1.6 million euros ($1.9M) because of donations and investments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

