Church attacked in Nigeria

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen attacked a Protestant church in a Nigerian village on November 30 and kidnapped 12 people, including the pastor and his wife.

The Cherubim and Seraphim Church is located in Ejiba, a village in Nigeria’s Kogi State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

