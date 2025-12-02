Catholic World News

‘Listen to what God is calling you to be and do,’ Pope tells Australian youth

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV called upon participants in the 2025 Australian Catholic Youth Festival to “listen to what God is calling you to be and do,” rather than imitate others.

“As you know, the only way to hear our Heavenly Father’s voice is to grow closer to him, especially through prayer and the sacraments,” Pope Leo said in his video message, which the Vatican released yesterday. In his message, the Pontiff cited Pope Benedict XVI, St. Catherine of Siena, and St. Carlo Acutis.

