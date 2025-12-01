Catholic World News

Superiors-general reflect on the digital age

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Union of Superiors General of men’s religious institutes held a three-day conference in Rome, “Connected Faith: Living Prayer in the Digital Age.”

Millions of people “cry out their loneliness, their suffering, their need for meaning, no longer out loud, but in the deafening silence of social networks, forums, and chat rooms,” said one of the speakers, Brother Pascal Ahodegnon, the superior general of the Hospitaller Order of Saint John of God. “Our mission is not to resist the digital age, but to transfigure it, transform it, and inhabit it with our charism.”

Pope Leo XIV addressed participants on November 26, the day before his departure for Turkey and Lebanon.

