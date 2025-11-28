Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes prayer, brotherhood in address to superiors of men’s religious institutes

November 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received participants in the 140th general assembly of the Union of Superiors General and reflected on “our relationship with God, our encounter with brethren, and our engagement with the digital world.”

The Pope told the superiors of men’s religious institutes on November 26 that “prayer is fundamental in the existence of every consecrated person: it is the relational space within which the heart opens to the Lord, learning to ask and to receive, with trust and gratitude, his love that heals, transforms and enflames the mission.”

Although he welcomed the opportunities the digital word brings, the Pope cautioned:

I would like to emphasize that traditional instruments of communion such as Chapters, Councils, canonical Visitations and moments of formation cannot be relegated to the sphere of “remote connections.” The effort of coming together for dialogue and the exchange of ideas is an integral part of our evangelical identity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!