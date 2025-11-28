Catholic World News

Papal solidarity, prayer for Hong Kong fire victims

November 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name yesterday to the cardinal bishop of Hong Kong for victims of the Tai Po apartment complex fire.

Pope Leo expressed his spiritual solidarity, including prayers for the deceased and for emergency personnel.

