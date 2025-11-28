Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for religious freedom forum

November 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram yesterday in the Holy Father’s name to participants in the Third Forum on Religious Freedom, held at the Italian prime minister’s residence.

The forum’s theme was “Artificial Intelligence and Religious Freedom: Rights, Ethics, and Innovation.” Citing remarks he had made in June, the Pontiff expressed hope “that the event may offer careful reflection to support and promote the commitment of institutions at every level, to guarantee ‘authentic religious freedom and a respective and constructive encounter between different religious communities; and that artificial intelligence may be ‘of great help to society, provided that its employment does not undermine the identity and dignity of the human person and his or her fundamental freedoms.’”

