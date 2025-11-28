Catholic World News

Christmas tree arrives in St. Peter’s Square

November 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Christmas tree arrived yesterday in St. Peter’s Square. The 80-ft.-high tree is a gift of two municipalities in northern Italy.

Bishop Ivo Muser of Bolzano-Bressanone said that “the felling of the tree is not an act of disrespect, but the result of careful forest management, where tree removal is part of an active care strategy that ensures the health of the forest and control its growth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri28 November
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Thirty-Fourth Week of Ordinary Time

Image for Friday of the Thirty-Fourth Week of Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. James of the Marches (1391-1476). St. James became a doctor of canon and civil law, and then decided to live austerely as a Franciscan friar. St. James studied theology with Saint John of Capistrano. He became a popular preacher, traveling all over Italy and…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: