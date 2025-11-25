Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian electric system

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electric system.

“There is no justification for forcing thousands of civilians to live in darkness and cold,” Cardinal Parolin said at a memorial Mass for victims of the Holodomor. “We are deeply affected by the news of attacks on electrical systems in civilian structures, which have made life even more difficult for many people.”

“Every action that deprives the civilian population of the possibility of living in dignity is an offense against humanity and an outrage against God, who is light, life, and mercy,” he added. “We cannot remain indifferent to those who suffer from hunger, uncertainty, war, winter cold, imprisonment, and exile.”

