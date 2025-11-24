Catholic World News

Pope, in homily for feast of Christ the King, pays tribute to choirs

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing St. Augustine’s reflections on singing, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the work of choirs as he celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the feast of Christ the King, which coincided this year with the Jubilee of Choirs.

“Singing reminds us that we are a Church on a journey, an authentic synodal reality capable of sharing with everyone the vocation to praise and joy on this pilgrimage of love and hope,” Pope Leo preached. “Above all, dedicate yourselves to facilitating the participation of the people of God, without giving in to the temptation of ostentation, which prevents the entire liturgical assembly from actively participating in the singing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

