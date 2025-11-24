Catholic World News

Pope Leo, in apostolic letter, emphasizes importance of Nicene Creed

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV yesterday issued In Unitate Fidei, an apostolic letter on the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

Pope Leo recalled the Council’s historical context, emphasized the Nicene Creed’s profession of the divinity of Christ, and reflected on its ecumenical implications today. He also spoke about the relation between the Incarnation of the Son of God and His presence in the poor today.

The Pope also discussed the continuation of the Council of Nicaea’s work at the ecumenical councils of Constantinople (381) and Chalcedon (451). He rejected the charge that the word used in the Creed to describe the divinity of Christ—homooúsios, or consubstantial—represents a hellenization of the Christian faith.

