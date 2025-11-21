Catholic World News

Pope expresses gratitude, encouragement to Vatican diplomatic staff

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent address, Pope Leo XIV thanked members of the Vatican diplomatic staff who serve in apostolic nunciatures around the world.

“You did not hesitate before the voice of the Master, who invites us to follow Him, leaving all else behind in order to take the redeeming word of the Gospel to the ends of the earth,” Pope Leo said to the members of the diplomatic staff, who were in Rome for a jubilee pilgrimage. “This call resounds in a truly special way for you.”

“Your particular service is arduous and therefore requires a heart that burns for God and is open to men; it demands study and expertise, self-denial and courage; it grows in confidence in Jesus and in docility to the Church, expressed in obedience to Superiors,” the Pope continued, as he expressed hope that the pilgrimage “may reinvigorate your spiritual life and help you to pursue fervently the mission that the Church has entrusted to you.”

