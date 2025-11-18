Catholic World News

Outpatient center inaugurated at St. Peter’s

November 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV inaugurated the San Martino Outpatient Clinic outside St. Peter’s Basilica.

“The Pope was struck by the fact that among the doctors present, there were also psychiatrists,” said Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. “Our poor also need this kind of care.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!