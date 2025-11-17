Catholic World News

Synod’s ‘study groups’ release interim reports

November 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The special ‘study groups’ set up by Pope Francis have released interim reports on their work, as have two new group established later by Pope Leo.

The study groups, commissioned after the Synod meeting of October 2024, were originally asked to submit their reports by June. Pope Leo extended the deadline for final reports to the end of December.

Although most of the interim reports focused on the collection of different perspectives and opinions, one noteworthy facet of the report from the study group assigned to discuss controversial issues expressed a preference to instead describe these issues as “emerging,” naming “homosexuality, conflicts and non-violent practice of the Gospel, and violence against women in situations of armed conflict.”

The study groups formed by Pope Francis are discussing: the Eastern churches, poverty, the digital environment, priestly formation, the role of women in the Church, bishops, consecrated life, papal nuncios, ecumenism, and “emerging” issues. Pope Leo added two groups, to reflect on the liturgy and polygamy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!