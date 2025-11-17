Catholic World News

New York pastors report leap in adult conversions

November 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic priests in New York are reportedly a sharp increase in the number of adult converts, the New York Post reports.

At St. Vincent Ferrer church on the Upper East Side, the pastor reports a tripling of the number of adults in classes for the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults. At St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, Father Daniel Roy reports: “We’re running out of space and exploring adding new Masses.”

Converts who spoke to the Post cited a wide variety of reasons for turning to Catholicism, generally mentioning a need for spiritual solidity.

