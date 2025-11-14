Catholic World News

Pope will allow bishops to extend permission for traditional liturgy

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic nunio in Great Britain has told bishops that there Pope Leo XIV will grant diocesan bishops’ requests to extend permission for the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass.

Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia told the English bishops that the Pontiff does not plan to revoke Traditionis Custodes, the document by which Pope Francis limited the use of the traditional liturgy. However, the nuncio said, bishops could ask for and receive a two-year exemption from the ban.

The Dicastery for Divine Worship, which was given the authority to regulate the traditional liturgy, had been reluctant to approve exemptions. Since Pope Leo came to office, at least two American dioceses have received exemptions.

