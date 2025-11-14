Catholic World News

Minority of Americans consider faith important, poll says

November 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: A new Gallup poll finds that only 49% of Americans say that religion is important in their lives—showing a dramatic decline of 17% in the past decade.

Underlining the remarkable depth of the decline, the Gallup organization—which has asked the same question of respondents in 160 countries since 2007—reports that fewer than 10% of those countries have seen a 15% decline in any decade.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!