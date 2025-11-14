Catholic World News

Abducted Haitian priest freed

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jean Julien Ladouceur, the national director of the Haitian episcopal conference’s Commission for Catholic Education, was freed earlier this week, the Vatican newspaper reported.

Father Ladouceur and three of his associates were kidnapped last month. The associates have also been freed.

