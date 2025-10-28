Catholic World News

Prominent Haitian priest kidnapped

October 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Le Quotidien 509

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jean Julien Ladouceur, a parish priest who is also national director of the episcopal conference’s Commission for Catholic Education, was kidnapped, along with three of his associates.

A front-page Vatican newspaper article attributed the kidnapping to “perhaps one of the most powerful local gangs in the Delmas area, just outside the capital Port-au-Prince.”

