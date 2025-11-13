Catholic World News

US bishops vote to bar gender-altering treatment at Catholic hospitals

November 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted on November to alter the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, explicitly barring gender-altering treatments.

The guidelines will not state that Catholic health-care institutions “must not provide or permit medical interventions, whether surgical, hormonal, or genetic, that aim not to restore but rather to alter the fundamental order of the human body in its form or function.”

The Ethical and Religious Directives are not binding on Catholic hospitals; local bishops are responsible for oversight of the Catholic health-care institutions in their dioceses. Some Catholic hospitals have allowed for “gender-affirming” treatment.

The Catholic Health Association issued a statement in response to the bishops’ vote, saying that “Catholic providers will continue to welcome those who seek medical care from us and identify as transgender.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!