Catholic World News

Syrian Christians return to village after 14 years

November 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land

CWN Editor's Note: Syrian Christians returned to their village of Ghassanieh (Al-Ghassaniyah, Idlib), 14 years after their displacement at the beginning of the Syrian Civil War.

“Ghassanieh has returned, hope is alive, faith has triumphed,” said Father Raimondo Girgis, a native of the village.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!