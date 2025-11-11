Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal rules against listing ‘credibly accused’ priests

November 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s top canonical court has reportedly ruled that the release of lists of priests who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse can be a violation of the priests’ rights.

According to a report in the Italian daily La Repubblica, the Roman Rota ruled in favor of an American priest who sued a religious order for publishing his name on a list of “credibly accused” priests. Such a decision, which could be subject to appeal, could challenge to policies of the many dioceses and religious orders that have released “credibly accused” lists.

The Vatican has not confirmed the report of the Roman Rota’s decision. The case reportedly was brought by a priest who said that the listing of his name damaged his reputation without providing him an opportunity to defend his good name.

Last September, the Vatican Dicastery for Legislative Texts issued a caution on the release of “credibly accused” lists, emphasizing the right of those accused to the presumption of innocence. The dicastery acknowledged that a listing could be justified in order “to avoid any danger or threat to individuals or to the community,” but argued forcefully against posting such lists “for alleged reasons of transparency.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!