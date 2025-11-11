Catholic World News

Holy See reiterates position on gender

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See recently welcomed the outcome document of the 16th Ministerial Conference of the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and, in doing so, stated:

The Holy See reiterates its position regarding the term “gender.” The Holy See underlines that any reference to “gender” and related terms contained in any document that has been or that will be adopted by this Ministerial Conference or used within or adopted by the intergovernmental machinery of UNCTAD is to be understood as grounded in the biological sexual identity that is male or female.

