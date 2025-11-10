Catholic World News

Pope compares AI to Industrial Revolution in importance for society

November 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a Vatican conference on artificial intelligence (AI) and medicine, Pope Leo XIV described AI a “new technological development that is comparable to the Industrial Revolution in some respects, but is more pervasive.”

Regarding the application of AI to medical purposes, the Pontiff said that “it is imperative that human dignity and the common good remain resolute priorities for all, both individuals and public entities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

