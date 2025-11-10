Catholic World News

Gains against extreme poverty are fragile, Vatican diplomat warns

November 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Holy See’s delegation to the Second World Summit for Social Development welcomed gains in fighting poverty since the first summit, held in 1995, but warned that the gains are tenuous.

“Significant progress has been made in eradicating poverty since the Copenhagen Summit, with one and a half billion people no longer living in extreme poverty,” said Archbishop Eugene Nugent. “However, these gains are fragile, and inequalities are deepening. Far too many people still experience poor health, inadequate shelter, and lack of opportunity, often linked to poverty.”

