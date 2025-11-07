Catholic World News

Communication means helping people evaluate things critically, Pope says

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on November 7 to board members of the RCS Academy, an institution that trains people for careers in the field of communications, Pope Leo XIV said: “The world needs honest and courageous entrepreneurs and communicators, who care for the common good.”

The Pope told the group that work in communications “consists in informing responsibly,” and professionals in that field should be “enabling their recipients to evaluate everything critically, in order to distinguish facts from opinions, true news from false.”

