Catholic World News

Leaven of the Gospel transformed Mexican culture, Pope says

November 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 17th National Missionary Congress of Mexico, Pope Leo XIV likened the work of evangelization to the kneading of dough to activate leaven.

Citing the words of Jesus—“The kingdom of heave is like leaven...” (Mt 13:33)—the Pope said that the leaven of the Gospel which came to Mexico through a few missionaries has been kneaded into “the new flour of a continent that did not yet know Christ’s name,” transforming the culture with the faith “until the Gospel took root in the people’s hearts and blossomed into works of unique holiness and beauty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!