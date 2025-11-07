Catholic World News

USCCB opposes EPA deregulation of greenhouse gas emission reporting

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a 13-page letter to the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), four attorneys for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops urged the EPA to reconsider its proposed deregulation of greenhouse gas emission reporting requirements.

The current regulations “can serve to protect our ‘common home’ for current and future generations and allow the EPA to carry forth its mission to ensure Americans (especially the most vulnerable) have clean air, land, and water, and to protect human health and the environment,” the attorneys stated. “Our concerns with [the proposal] are founded on the Catholic Church’s commitment to care for creation and the ‘least of these’ among us, as these tenets are integral components of Catholic faith.”

