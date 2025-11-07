Catholic World News

Papal message pays tribute to Blessed Rosario Livatino, slain by Mafia

November 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Società San Vincenzo De Paoli

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Blessed Rosario Livatino (1952-1990), an Italian magistrate slain by the Mafia, and praised the organizers of a new prize for justice that bears his name.

The pontifical message, dated October 25, was the subject of a November 6 Vatican newspaper article. The message was signed by Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!