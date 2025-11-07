Catholic World News

Italian bishops, Jewish organization publish introduction to Judaism for use in schools

November 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference and the Union of Italian Jewish Communities have jointly published 16 chapters on Judaism for use in schools—and have taken the additional step of making the chapters available in English as well, as part of a larger work, An Introduction to Judaism in 16 Chapters.

“The chapters are the result of years of common work and were born from the need to ensure quality texts in Italian schools, promoting knowledge as a true antidote to all forms of anti-Semitism,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement.

A cursory glance at the chapters raises questions about apparent inconsistencies between their content and Catholic teaching. The treatment of the Second Coming in the 12th chapter is difficult to reconcile with the teaching of the Catechism of the Catholic Church (n. 674). Likewise, the categorical statement in the 13th chapter that “Paul is not a convert” is difficult to reconcile with the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul (January 25), as well as Pope Benedict’s general audience on his conversion.

