Former Kansas City diocese employee faces fraud charges

November 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Kansas City

CWN Editor's Note: Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a former employee of the Diocese of Kansas City, Missouri.

The prosecutors allege that Jeremey Lillig used a church credit card to make personal purchases amounting to more than $150,000, “under the pretense that it was for legitimate purposes.”

