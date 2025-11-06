Catholic World News

Pope, Palestinian President Abbas confer on Gaza

November 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on November 6 with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, for talks that centered on the “urgent need to provide assistance to the civilian population in Gaza.”

The meeting was the first face-to-face encounter between the Pope and Abbas. The Palestinian leader was in Rome for observances of the 10th anniversary of the “comprehensive agreement” with which the Holy See recognized the Palestinian state.

Before his meeting with the Pontiff, Abbas visited the tomb of Pope Francis. He explained: “I came to see Pope Francis because I cannot forget what he did for Palestine and for the Palestinian people, and I cannot forget that he recognized Palestine without anyone having to ask him to do so.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

