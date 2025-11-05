Catholic World News

Pope speaks on US immigration crisis, Rupnik trial, Gaza truce

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered comments on the treatment of illegal immigrants by the Trump administration, the pending trial of Father Marko Rupnik, and the “fragile” truce in Gaza, during an exchange with reporters at Castel Gandolfo on November 4.

The Pope urged US authorities to “allow pastoral workers to attend to the needs” of detained immigrants. Stressing that a society is judged by its treatment of those in need, the Pontiff called for “deep reflection” on how immigrants are being treated.

Questioned about the display of Father Rupnik’s art in many churches, the Pope remarked that some sites have removed or covered over the art. “That issue is certainly something that we’re aware of,” he said. The Pontiff went on to remind reporters that Vatican trial of Father Rupnik—who is charged with spiritual and sexual abuse—will soon take place. He said:

I know it is very hard for victims to be asked for patience, but the Church must respect the rights of all individuals. The presumption of innocence until proven guilty applies in the Church as well. We hope this process will bring clarity and justice for everyone involved.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the Pope said that a “very fragile” truce is holding, but movement is needed toward a more stable and lasting accord. He went on to question Israel’s policy regarding settlements on the West Bank, saying: “Israel said one thing, but sometimes it does another.”

Pope Leo also suggested that the US should “seek dialogue” with Venezuela rather than using military action to stop drug trafficking. He argued that “violence never brings victory.”

