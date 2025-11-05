Catholic World News

Resurrection is ‘the foundation of faith,’ Pope tells audience

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular Wednesday audience on November 5, Pope Leo XIV spoke about Christ’s Resurrection, saying that it is “not an idea, not a theory, but the event that is the foundation of faith.”

The Resurrection, the Pope said, is the “assurance of always being able to find the lodestar toward which we can direct our seemingly chaotic lives.” He continued:

It is the quintessential ‘Gospel,’ which attests to the victory of love over sin and of life over death, and this is why it is the only thing capable of satisfying the demand for meaning that troubles our minds and our hearts.

