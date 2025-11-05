Catholic World News

USCCB touts CCHD, its anti-poverty program

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Conference Bishops issued a press release yesterday encouraging contributions to the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), its controversial anti-poverty program.

In 2023, the program had an operating deficit of $11,412,329, leading to net assets of negative $2.3 million at year’s end. Ralph McCloud, who was named director of CCHD in 2008, resigned from his position in 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

