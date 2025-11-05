Catholic World News

USCCB touts CCHD, its anti-poverty program

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Conference Bishops issued a press release yesterday encouraging contributions to the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), its controversial anti-poverty program.

In 2023, the program had an operating deficit of $11,412,329, leading to net assets of negative $2.3 million at year’s end. Ralph McCloud, who was named director of CCHD in 2008, resigned from his position in 2024.

