Catholic World News

US bishops propose new focus for CCHD

September 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 23 US bishops has proposed shifting the focus of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), to concentrate on providing scholarships for students in Catholic schools.

The Pillar has obtained a leaked copy of the proposal by the bishops. They suggest that the CCHD could continue to provide some support for community-organizing groups. But they argue that educational opportunities offer the best means of escaping poverty.

The CCHD, the US bishops’ official anti-poverty program, has been troubled for years by reports that grants have been made to organizations that promote causes in direct conflict with Church teaching. More recently, this year the program was shown to have issued grants far in excess of its revenues.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!