Catholic World News

Leading Congolese prelate links synodality, peace efforts

November 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the National Episcopal Conference of the Congo linked synodality to the bishops’ efforts for peace in the strife-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Archbishop Fulgence Muteba of Lubumbashi told Vatican media that he sees “listening, consulting, collaborating, and acting together in shared responsibility” as the key elements of synodality. The prelate said that the nation’s bishops used these synodal elements in developing a proposed roadmap for peace.

Archbishop Muteba also “warned against potential pitfalls if synodality is not accompanied by solid ecclesial formation,” according to Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!