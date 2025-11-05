Catholic World News

Pope visits Santa Maria Maggiore, prays at predecessor’s tomb

CWN Editor's Note: En route to his weekly stay at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV visited the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he placed a bouquet of white roses on Pope Francis’s tomb and prayed there.

The Pontiff also prayed before the Salus Populi Romani, the beloved Roman Marian image.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

