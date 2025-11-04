Catholic World News

Pope Leo reflects on St. Augustine and education

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to educators (which followed an earlier address to students), Pope Leo XIV reflected on four aspects of St. Augustine’s teaching on education.

“Dear friends, I invite you to make these values—interiority, unity, love and joy—the ‘key elements’ of your mission to your students, remembering the words of Jesus: ‘as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me’ (Mt 25:40),” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of his address, given on the penultimate day of the Jubilee of the World of Education.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

