Pope Leo reflects on St. Augustine and education

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to educators (which followed an earlier address to students), Pope Leo XIV reflected on four aspects of St. Augustine’s teaching on education.

“Dear friends, I invite you to make these values—interiority, unity, love and joy—the ‘key elements’ of your mission to your students, remembering the words of Jesus: ‘as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me’ (Mt 25:40),” Pope Leo said at the conclusion of his address, given on the penultimate day of the Jubilee of the World of Education.

