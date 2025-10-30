Catholic World News

Educate yourselves for interior life, Pope urges young students

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 30 with a group of students who were in Rome for the Jubilee for Education.

“Being with you reminds me of the years when I taught mathematics to lively young people like you,” the Pope said. He encouraged them to bear in mind the words of St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, who was recently canonized: “To live without faith... is not living but simply getting along.” The Pontiff also passed along the insight of St. John Henry Newman, saying that “knowledge grows when it is shared, and that it is through the conversation of minds that the flame of truth is kindled.”

Pope Leo praised the perspective of young people who, in comments on the challenges of education, said: “Help us in our education of the interior life.”

